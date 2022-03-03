Class Seeks Bond-Rigging Suit Redo After Judge's Recusal

By Ryan Boysen (March 3, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- A group of investors claiming big banks colluded to rig corporate bond prices will seek to revive their proposed class action, after the New York federal judge who dismissed the case recused himself because his wife owns stock in one of the defendants, Bank of America. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni was given the case on Wednesday after a brief letter was filed Tuesday asking Southern District of New York clerk Ruby J. Krajick to reassign the case to another judge. Investor attorney Christopher M. Burke of Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP said his clients are looking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS