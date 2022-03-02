MLB 'Terrified' Justices Will Ax Antitrust Shield, Court Told

By Rachel Scharf (March 2, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- Four minor league teams ousted by Major League Baseball urged a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday to put the case on track for an appeal challenging the sport's century-old antitrust exemption, saying the MLB's initial response shows it's "terrified of the possibility of Supreme Court review." In a letter to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., Berg & Androphy's James W. Quinn slammed the dismissal arguments previewed in MLB's February request for a pre-motion conference. The filing was MLB's first response to the teams' lawsuit alleging that the big league and its clubs violated the Sherman Act by conspiring to...

