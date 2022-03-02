Mich. State Judge Claims Immunity In Federal Court Tribal Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 2, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Michigan state judge urged a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' gambling authority seeking to halt state court proceedings in a dispute involving the same gambling authority and two casino developers. In a motion filed Wednesday in Michigan federal court, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk argued that Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority is fighting her denial of its motion to dismiss a lawsuit in state court through the wrong venue and that, regardless, her position as a judge provides her with immunity. "As the presiding judge in the state court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS