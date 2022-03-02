Paul Weiss Dumps Ex-Iconix CEO Ahead Of Fraud Retrial

By Dean Seal (March 2, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge has given Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP the go-ahead to withdraw as counsel for Neil Cole, the former CEO of Iconix Brand Group, in his upcoming retrial on criminal charges related to an alleged accounting fraud. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said in a lightly redacted order made public Wednesday that there was evidence of a strained relationship between Cole and his Paul Weiss attorneys, who told the judge in late January that there had been an "irretrievable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," though the order redacts what appear to be details of that breakdown....

