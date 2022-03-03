Calif. State Judge Wants Tribe's Federal Casino Suit Axed

By Charlie Innis (March 3, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California state judge being sued by the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians urged a federal judge to toss the suit against her and other defendants named in a decadelong dispute over a since-abandoned casino project, saying the district court is the wrong venue for the litigation. California Superior Court Judge Ann C. Moorman's move comes a week after she last contested the same suit in an opposition brief, and her motion to dismiss repeats a bulk of her arguments in the prior filing, according to the motion filed Wednesday in California district court. Judge Moorman claimed that the federal court...

