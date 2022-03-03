FTC's Meta Case Split Up And Set For No Earlier Than 2024

By Bryan Koenig (March 3, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Facebook successor Meta won't be ready for trial until at least 2024, and even then it will be bifurcated and start with a "liability" phase, under a scheduling order a D.C. federal judge approved Thursday. If Meta is found to have violated antitrust laws, then a second "remedy" phase would follow, but likely not until 2025 or later. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg signed off on the joint proposed scheduling order submitted Wednesday, which envisions a May 22, 2023, deadline for fact discovery and a wrap-up of expert discovery by Jan. 5, 2024....

