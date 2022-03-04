NYC Lender Sues Billionaire Bros. In $2.5B LA Hotel Project

By Joyce Hanson (March 4, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- A New York-based lender for a $2.5 billion Los Angeles hotel project has slapped an investment advisory firm linked to billionaire brothers Simon and David Reuben with a breach of contract suit in state court, claiming the firm failed to protect its financial interests following a borrower default. The lender, CDCF IV Century Mezz LLC, claims advisory firm Motcomb Estates Ltd., which was created to serve the property interests of the British brothers, breached its contractual duties as administrative agent under a September 2020 participation agreement involving the senior mezzanine lenders to the redevelopment of the Century Plaza Hotel. In July...

