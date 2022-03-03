IP Forecast: Tech Giants' Voice Tech Row Heads To Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (March 3, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- Microsoft and Google are heading to the Federal Circuit next week to challenge rulings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that partially upheld voice technology patents that are connected to Apple's Siri brand and now owned by a Wi-LAN subsidiary. The Federal Circuit on March 10 will hear the tech companies' appeals of PTAB decisions handed down in 2020 over three patents owned by Wi-LAN subsidiary IPA Technologies Inc., which had asserted them in several infringement suits in Delaware federal court. The appeals court will also consider IPA's argument that the board rejected some of the claims in one of...

