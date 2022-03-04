Valisure Wants Fees For Quashed Subpoena In Zantac MDL

By Carolina Bolado (March 4, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- Valisure LLC asked for an award of the legal expenses the pharmacy incurred producing documents and fighting a subpoena in multidistrict litigation over heartburn drug Zantac, arguing that forcing it to bear the costs could allow drugmakers to chill investigations into their products by forcing whistleblowers to incur litigation expenses. Valisure — which filed a citizen petition in 2019 requesting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall Zantac and its generic equivalent ranitidine — said Wednesday in its request for fees that other entities testing drugs should not have to fear incurring extensive litigation expenses because they publish anything challenging...

