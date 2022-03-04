At PTAB, Google Loses HVAC Patent Fight

By Andrew Karpan (March 4, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- Google has lost its efforts to convince the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a patent owned by a smart-home energy startup called EcoFactor is just a combination of two decade-old patents that also cover saving energy with thermostats. The Thursday ruling from a three-judge panel rejected the sole argument lawyers for Google had put forward that attested a 2013 patent issued to Palo Alto, California-based EcoFactor Inc. in 2013 was old news by the time the company packaged the claims before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Back in 2019, the company began suing Google in a variety of courts...

