State Secrets Privilege Trumps Surveillance Law, Justices Say

By Daniel Wilson (March 4, 2022, 10:55 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Ninth Circuit was wrong to find that surveillance law trumps the state secrets privilege in cases where information is obtained by electronic means, remanding a dispute filed by Muslims who allege the FBI illegally spied on them. Section 1806(f) of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which sets out procedures for how courts should address sensitive investigative evidence obtained from electronic surveillance obtained under FISA, has different purposes and procedures from the state secrets privilege and does not displace it, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for a unanimous court. "We conclude that Congress did not...

