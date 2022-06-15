High Court Says Texas Can't Block Tribe's E-Bingo

By Andrew Westney (June 15, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door Wednesday for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo to offer electronic bingo on its reservation near El Paso, Texas, overturning a Fifth Circuit ruling that the Lone Star State has the power to halt the game on the tribe's lands. The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo had argued that the 1987 Restoration Act — a federal law that restored the Pueblo's federal recognition as a tribe — gives Texas the power to block games outright, but that it doesn't allow the state to regulate the tribe's bingo because that game is legal elsewhere in the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS