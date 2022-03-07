Event Co., Union Reps Fight For Pretrial Win In Wage Dispute

By Emily Brill (March 7, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- The company behind the 2019 Boston Bruins Fan Fest told a Massachusetts federal judge Monday that it paid the workers on the project and contributed to union benefit funds on their behalf, while a trio of union representatives argued that the company did not. Representatives of both Martin Sports & Entertainment LLC and the International Alliance of Stage Employees Local 11 asked the judge to resolve the workers' wage and benefits lawsuit in their favor in competing bids for summary judgment. The company, its owner, David Martin, and his wife, former Martin Sports administrative assistant Theresa Martin, argued that they properly paid...

