Army Base Contractor Aims To Shift Blame For Cyclist's Death

By Jonathan Capriel (March 8, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- The contractor who resurfaced roads for a U.S. Army base might be able to shift all the blame to its labor and materials supplier in a wrongful death lawsuit where a cyclist allegedly landed on his head after striking a poorly positioned drainage grate, a South Carolina federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis agreed on Monday with Associates Roofing & Construction Inc.'s argument that its subcontractor, The Lane Construction Corp., should go to trial right alongside the primary contractor under the legal theory of equitable indemnity in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the widow of Dr. Frank Hill....

