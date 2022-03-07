CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Can't Escape Opioid Verdict

By Emily Field (March 7, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis on Monday refused to strike a jury verdict that held major pharmacy chains liable for fueling the crisis in two Ohio counties, finding there was sufficient evidence at trial for the jury to make its decision and rejecting a request for a new trial. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster rejected arguments by CVS, Walgreens and Walmart that trial victors Lake and Trumbull counties had to show pharmacists filled specific, illegitimate prescriptions. That contention "ignores" that the counties presented aggregate evidence of the pharmacies' opioid dispensing, the judge said. CVS, Walmart...

