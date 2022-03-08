Progressive Drivers Seek $4.9M In Fees For $19M Deal

By Gina Kim (March 8, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Progressive drivers have asked a Washington state federal judge to approve a $19 million deal under which class counsel are seeking $4.9 million in attorney fees for their efforts to resolve claims that the company shorted policyholders for their totaled vehicles by using a purported "projected sold adjustment" number. In a motion for final approval filed on Monday, class counsel asked U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein to sign off on a proposed settlement, which would see roughly 28,627 insured drivers receive approximately 5.4% of the total loss valuation paid for the insured's vehicle. In addition to the settlement, class counsel...

