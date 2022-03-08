Electric Car Maker Rivian Accused Of Misleading Investors

By Kelcey Caulder (March 8, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive was hit on Monday with a proposed securities class action in California federal court alleging it didn't tell investors that it would need to raise prices on its vehicles shortly after its initial public offering, sinking its share price. Last November, Rivian went public at $78 per share, raising nearly $12 billion in proceeds. Its shares closed on Monday at $42.43 — down 37% from the Feb. 28 closing price of $67.56 per share and significantly below the IPO price. According to the complaint filed Monday by Charles Larry Crews, Rivian hid that its R1S SUV and R1T...

