NY, NJ Towns Fight $277M 'Hush Money' In Purdue Deal

By Hailey Konnath (March 7, 2022, 11:24 PM EST) -- A slew of towns in New York and New Jersey on Monday objected to bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma's new $5.5 billion Chapter 11 settlement, arguing that the deal contains nearly $277 million in "hush money" that will go to eight states and the District of Columbia for dropping their appeals. The objectors said the settlement contains a "side deal" in which the district and those states — which were led by Maryland — are getting extra money simply because they held out and fought the initial Chapter 11 plan. Whatever proceeds are obtained in the settlement should be distributed to compensate...

