Fla. Judge Gives Initial OK To $83M Deal In Surfside Collapse

By Carolina Bolado (March 8, 2022, 3:22 PM EST) -- A deal that would allocate $83 million to those who lost property in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, and allow them to exit the litigation cleared its first hurdle Monday when the state judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the collapse gave his initial approval. A state judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, gave his initial approval of a deal that would allocate $83 million to those who lost property and would also allow them to exit the litigation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman...

