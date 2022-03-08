BREAKING: Biden, U.K. Ban Russian Oil And Gas Imports

Law360 (March 8, 2022, 11:52 AM EST) -- The United States and United Kingdom will ban imports of Russian oil and gas, the countries announced Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions to target Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.President Joe Biden said the move targets "the main artery of Russia's economy.""We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."Biden said the decision was made to "inflict further pain on Putin" but warned that there "will be cost as well here in the United States." He said he would level with the American people that "defending freedom is going to cost, it's going to cost us as well, in the United States."The U.K. will phase out its import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 and is "exploring options" to end the use of Russian natural gas, Kwasi Kwarteng, U.K. secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, said Tuesday. The phased-out exit from oil imports is intended to give the country time to find replacements for the Russian products, which make up about 8% of U.K. demand, he said."The market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with nearly 70% of it currently unable to find a buyer," Kwarteng said.The Biden administration had already imposed significant sanctions on business with Russia, including with theand orderedon Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top government officials. The sanctions had so far avoided the energy sector, although major energy companies havein response to the invasion.Biden's decision to ban oil imports comes after growing calls from lawmakers in both major parties to take the action to further punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. A bipartisan group of senators last week introduced legislation that would ban the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal, and House lawmakers introduced companion legislation this week. Top congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had said they supported the move.--Editing by Brian Baresch.Update: This story has been updated with information about the U.K. ban.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.