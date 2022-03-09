Indicted Ex-Celtic Davis Violated Bail To Watch Nets Matchup

By Rachel Scharf (March 9, 2022, 12:22 PM EST) -- Retired Boston Celtics center Glen "Big Baby" Davis violated his bail conditions in the $4 million NBA health plan fraud case to watch his former team face off against the Brooklyn Nets this past weekend, his lawyer acknowledged in a court filing Wednesday. Davis, who is among 18 former players charged with submitting fraudulent medical claims to the NBA's benefits plan, is out on a $200,000 bond restricting his travel to New York and his home state of California. But in a video clip that quickly went viral, ABC cameras captured Davis at Boston's TD Garden arena on Sunday being kicked out...

