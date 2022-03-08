Detainees Fight To Keep GEO $1-A-Day Wage Suit Moving

By Grace Dixon (March 8, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- A class of immigrant detainees at a California detention center has fought GEO Group Inc.'s request to pause their challenge to $1-a-day wages and push off a May trial pending a Ninth Circuit appeal over the same wage scheme, arguing that the appeal involves different state laws. The private prison giant had urged a California federal judge in February to stay the wage suit while it appeals to the Ninth Circuit a Seattle jury's $17.3 million award to detainees at a Washington detention center, saying both cases turn on a decision over whether the detainees are GEO employees and if the...

