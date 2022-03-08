Sports Agency Poached Rival's NBA Marketing VP, Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (March 8, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The sports agency founded by powerhouse NBA rep Rich Paul stole rival Excel Sports Management LLC's head of off-court basketball marketing to gain an unfair advantage in the lucrative business, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York state court. Excel alleges its former vice president of basketball partnerships, Eric Eways, violated his confidentiality and noncompete agreements by leaving last month to work for Klutch Sports Group LLC, the United Talent Agency affiliate that Paul founded alongside client LeBron James. The complaint says that by hiring Eways, Klutch has pilfered Excel's top-tier marketing strategies, brand partnership list and private details...

