'Painful' Big Dig Memories Steel Mass. For Infrastructure Influx

By Chris Villani (March 8, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' expected influx of federal infrastructure funds creates the potential for fraud, but experts tell Law360 the state should be better prepared thanks to "painful" lessons learned during the troubled Big Dig project. In February, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration outlined its initial plans to use the $9.5 billion that will be pumped into the commonwealth over the next five years to upgrade roads, bridges, public transportation and environmental infrastructure. Glenn MacKinlay, a former federal prosecutor and partner at McCarter & English LLP, cautions that "any time such an enormous amount of money is at issue, there is a potential for fraud."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS