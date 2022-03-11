Ill. Emissions Ruling May Hamper Policyholders, Experts Say

By Shane Dilworth (March 11, 2022, 12:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court's ruling that a Chubb unit has no duty to defend Medline Industries in 19 underlying suits for injuries allegedly caused by exposure to ethylene oxide could hobble the coverage aspirations of companies facing similar actions over long-term emissions, some legal experts say. A three-judge panel of the state's Second District Court of Appeals found in a ruling handed down March 4 that the suits over ethylene oxide, or EtO, emissions from Medline's Waukegan, Illinois facility were not covered since the discharges began before a September 2008 retroactive date in a pollution liability policy issued by Chubb unit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS