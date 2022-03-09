Real Estate Rumors: DR Horton, RXR, Transwestern

By Andrew McIntyre (March 9, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- D.R. Horton is hoping to get permission to demolish a Palm Springs, Florida, church and build 50 townhomes at the site, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The developer is seeking permission for a project at 1591 Kirk Road, where an 11,917-square-foot Lutheran Church of the Holy Cross building currently sits, according to the report. The Bliss Group is taking 26,000 square feet of space on Park Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The marketing firm is taking space at 230 Park Ave., a 1.4 million-square-foot property that's owned by RXR, and the lease is for 10 years, according...

