State AGs Voice Concern Over $20M Godiva Deal

By Emily Field (March 9, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Six state attorneys general told a New York federal judge on Tuesday that there are problems with a $20 million settlement that resolves claims that Godiva's "Belgium 1926" U.S. packaging misled consumers into thinking that the chocolate was exclusively made in Belgium. The attorneys general for Florida, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Utah aired their issues with the deal in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, saying that not enough class members have claimed their share of the settlement. That is likely because several features of the deal "artificially depress" the number of claims that have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS