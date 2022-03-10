McDonald's And Insurer End Ill. Virus Suit Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti (March 10, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- McDonald's Corp., two Illinois franchisees and their insurer told an Illinois federal court Thursday that they have resolved their coverage dispute over an underlying putative class action in which employees alleged unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the terms of the settlement agreement are not yet known, the parties anticipate dismissal of the action, McDonald's, franchise owners Lexi Management LLC and DAK4 LLC and Austin Mutual Insurance Co. said in a joint notice of settlement. McDonald's and the franchisees sued Austin Mutual in August 2020, seeking a declaration that the insurer was obligated to cover their defense costs in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS