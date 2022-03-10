Feds Blind To 'Hustler's' Lies Against Ex-City Exec, Jury Told

By Rosie Manins (March 10, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- The federal government put blinkers on and believed the lies of a "hustler" when building its case against a former city of Atlanta executive accused of orchestrating a $17 million cash-for-contracts scheme, her attorney told jurors during the first day of trial Thursday. Mitzi Bickers allegedly banked over $2 million in bribes and kickbacks during and after her tenure as Atlanta's human services director between 2010 and 2013, in exchange for ensuring lucrative city contracts were awarded to two businessmen. Her trial has been eagerly anticipated since her indictment in 2018. Bickers' defense counsel was quick to discredit the main contractor...

