Sens. Still Eyeing MLB's Antitrust Exemption After Labor Deal

By Bryan Koenig (March 10, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball's tentative labor deal Thursday with the players union to save the 2022 season wasn't enough to save MLB from lawmakers still intent on trying again to end the league's exemption from antitrust law and enforcement. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a tweet that even with a deal late Thursday afternoon permitting baseball's return, "there are still significant issues with the way MLB operates under its antitrust exemption — issues that I continue to believe merit closer inspection." Durbin's language was somewhat watered down from a tweet a day earlier, when there was no sign...

