Car Seat Buyers Ink Deal With Britax To Settle Defect Suit

By Mike Curley (March 14, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of child car seat buyers is asking a California federal court to give the go-ahead to a settlement with Britax Child Safety Inc. worth up to $2.6 million to settle claims that it sold car seats prone to breaking in a crash. In a motion filed Thursday, named plaintiff Margaret Stevens asked the court to give preliminary approval to the deal and to certify a class of all California residents who bought a new Frontier ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat or Pioneer Harness-2-Booster Seat between Aug. 14, 2016, and Aug.14, 2020. The seats were made between Aug. 14, 2016, and...

