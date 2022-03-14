Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Car Seat Buyers Ink Deal With Britax To Settle Defect Suit

By Mike Curley (March 14, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of child car seat buyers is asking a California federal court to give the go-ahead to a settlement with Britax Child Safety Inc. worth up to $2.6 million to settle claims that it sold car seats prone to breaking in a crash.

In a motion filed Thursday, named plaintiff Margaret Stevens asked the court to give preliminary approval to the deal and to certify a class of all California residents who bought a new Frontier ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat or Pioneer Harness-2-Booster Seat between Aug. 14, 2016, and Aug.14, 2020. The seats were made between Aug. 14, 2016, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!