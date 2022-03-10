1MDB Financier Raised Red Flags At Goldman, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop (March 10, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- A former Goldman Sachs compliance executive on Thursday told a Brooklyn federal jury of how numerous red flags were raised after Malaysian financier Jho Low was referred to the bank as a potential client, prior to the corrupted $6.5 billion 1MDB bond offerings that led to the trial of former Goldman managing director Roger Ng. Ng, Low and former Goldman partner Tim Leissner are accused of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering violations for allegedly conspiring to drain billions from three 1MDB bond transactions in order to bribe government officials and enrich themselves. Leissner pled guilty and took the stand...

