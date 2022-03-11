Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-USC Coach Rallied Co-Worker In 'Varsity Blues,' Jury Told

By Rachel Scharf (March 11, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- Jurors in the "Varsity Blues" trial of a former University of Southern California water polo coach heard testimony Friday that he convinced another coach to join the admissions scheme despite reservations about lying to school officials, allegedly saying, "Fuck 'em. Just do it."

Former USC women's soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin took the stand as the prosecution's first witness in the Boston federal court trial of Jovan Vavic, the longtime head coach of USC's powerhouse water polo program charged with accepting bribes from William "Rick" Singer to falsely designate the children of wealthy parents as recruits.

Khosroshahin pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy soon after his...

