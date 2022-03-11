2nd Circ. Backs Dismissal of Bristol-Myers Clinical Trial Suit

By Hailey Konnath (March 11, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday agreed with a New York federal court that investors hadn't shown that Bristol-Myers hid information about patients in a clinical trial for a new lung cancer drug, holding that the shareholders failed to allege a material misstatement or omission made by the company. The three-judge panel affirmed the district court's ruling, which held that the investors failed to state a claim. Lead plaintiffs Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System and the Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension and Relief Fund had claimed that Bristol-Myers misled investors by saying the clinical trial focused on patients who exhibited a "strong" or "highly...

