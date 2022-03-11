Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Wilson, Freshfields

By Jaqueline McCool (March 11, 2022, 1:45 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Canadian packaging maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will be taken private by Clearlake Capital Group LP, Google will buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum have agreed to combine and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has agreed to go private through a deal with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.'s $2.6B Go Private Deal

Canadian packaging maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will be taken private by Clearlake Capital Group LP in a transaction that features an enterprise value of $2.6 billion and was built by four law firms, the companies said Tuesday.

The Kirkland & Ellis LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!