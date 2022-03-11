Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Wilson, Freshfields, Vinson and Wachtell

By Jaqueline McCool (March 11, 2022, 1:45 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Canadian packaging maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will be taken private by Clearlake Capital Group LP, Google will buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum have agreed to combine and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has agreed to go private through a deal with private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC. Intertape Polymer Group Inc.'s $2.6B Go Private Deal Canadian packaging maker Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will be taken private by Clearlake Capital Group LP in a transaction that features an enterprise value of $2.6 billion and was built by four law firms, the companies said Tuesday. The Kirkland & Ellis LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS