No Prison For Ex-CEO Who Aided Feds' Pot Bank Fraud Probe

By Pete Brush (March 11, 2022, 5:20 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday allowed former Eaze CEO James Patterson to avoid prison, crediting his cooperation in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's probe of the California cannabis company's effort to process bank transactions without getting flagged over the federally illegal substance. At a brief hearing, Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff sentenced Patterson, 42, of Massachusetts, to two years of supervised release and directed him to forfeit some $79,500. "I don't really think there's any need for a fine," the judge said. Probation officials had recommended a fine of $15,000, according to court filings. Last year, in the run-up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS