Coinbase Is An Unregistered Securities Exchange, Suit Says

By Charlie Innis (March 14, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Three cryptocurrency buyers claim Coinbase operates as an unregistered securities exchange and name 79 digital assets trading on the platform they believe should be classified as securities, according to a proposed class action in New York federal court. In the amended complaint filed Friday, Christopher Underwood, Louis Oberlander and Henry Rodriguez say crypto tokens — digital assets often created by companies and built on top of existing blockchain networks — are "in fact" securities and accuse Coinbase Global Inc. of selling them in violation of federal and state securities laws. The three buyers aim to represent a nationwide class of people...

