Jacksonville Jaguars Sue Insurer For Virus Loss Coverage

By Lauren Berg (March 11, 2022, 10:44 PM EST) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars claim their Chicago-based insurer improperly denied their claim for coverage of the millions in dollars of revenue they lost during the pandemic, despite making sure their home field stadium could still host some fans, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Illinois. The Florida NFL team was able to host thousands of fans at about 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field during the 2020-2021 season, but doing so safely required substantial investments and didn't entirely prevent revenue losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court. The Jaguars want their insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS