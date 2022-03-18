9th, 2nd Circs. Rule Again Against COVID-19 Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (March 18, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Second and Ninth circuits issued short rulings over the past week in line with their previous decisions against policyholders seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, including appeals from a New York hospitality group and a Nevada advertising agency. Federal judges also rejected COVID-19 coverage suits at the district level from a California advertising agency, a Connecticut eatery and a North Carolina law firm, even as a Chicago restaurant filed a new suit seeking coverage. 9th Circ. Upholds Chubb Unit's Win The Ninth Circuit ruled against a Las Vegas advertising agency seeking coverage for its COVID-19-related losses, finding that its losses were...

