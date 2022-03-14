McKesson Didn't Rubber-Stamp Opioid Orders, Ex-Exec Says

By Cara Salvatore (March 14, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A former McKesson executive testified Monday in a long-running Seattle opioid crisis trial that the company's vetting of pharmacies and orders was careful and "anything but a checklist." Gary Boggs, one of the company's senior directors of regulatory affairs from 2013 to 2018 following a career in the Drug Enforcement Administration, was on the stand Monday as defendants AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. continue their case-in-chief in the trial, which has been running since mid-November with frequent weeks off. The state's attorney general claims it has suffered broad harm from a crisis of addiction and other social ills allegedly spurred...

