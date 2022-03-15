Ga. Justices Say Snapchat Can't Avoid Speed Filter Crash Suit

By Rosie Manins (March 15, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Snapchat must face claims it defectively designed a speed filter application that allegedly caused a teenage driver to crash into a car driven by a Georgia man, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, reversing a lower court's dismissal of the case. A 5-2 majority of the justices held that a manufacturer has a duty in Georgia to use reasonable care when selecting from alternative designs to reduce reasonably foreseeable risks of harm posed by its products. Their decision reversed an intermediate appellate ruling that Snap Inc. owed no duty of care to the 2015 crash victim, Wentworth Maynard, and his wife, Karen....

