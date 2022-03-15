BIA Beats Washout Death Suit But Leaves Judge 'Troubled'

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 15, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Tuesday granted the federal government's bid to toss wrongful death and injury claims resulting from a washed out road on a Native American reservation based on a legal exception to federal tort liability, but said he was "troubled" by the outcome of the case. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland said that, as a matter of law, the conduct of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe fell under an exception to the Federal Tort Claims Act that immunizes the government. The exception applies when the performance of, or failure to...

