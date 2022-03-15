What Tighter Sanctions Against Russia Mean For Companies

By George Wang and Abram Ellis (March 15, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S., in close collaboration with key global allies, levied a series of increasingly broad and far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus and separatist regions of Ukraine. These new sanctions are extensive and have forced businesses with exposure to the region, or to Russian individuals or companies, to react rapidly. Companies have had a matter of days, sometimes even less, to monitor and understand the rapidly changing regulatory environment, evaluate their risk profile and compliance with applicable law, and adjust operations accordingly. The extensive nature of the new sanctions has prompted a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS