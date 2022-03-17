Federal Judge Tosses Tribe's $30M Highway Project Suit

By Caleb Symons (March 17, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has, at least for now, thrown out a Rhode Island tribe's $30 million lawsuit over damage to three important tribal sites during construction on a highway bridge. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled Tuesday that the Narragansett Indian Tribe had not shown that the Federal Highway Administration was responsible for that damage, saying the tribe's briefs "laid out too few breadcrumbs about standing for the Court to follow them with confidence." Judge Contreras also dismissed without prejudice the tribe's claims against the state of Rhode Island — which it had accused of breaking a federal...

