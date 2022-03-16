Judge Revives Suits Over Denied Travel Ban Waivers

By Mike LaSusa (March 16, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Foreigners locked out of the U.S. due to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct travel bans will get a new chance to fight their case, after a California federal judge reopened two lawsuits over the policy on Tuesday. The suits were brought by foreigners who were denied waivers that would have allowed them to apply for visas while Trump-era travel bans were in effect. The bans targeting individuals from Muslim-majority nations prompted outrage from advocates and chaos at airports when they were issued in the early days of Trump's administration. President Joe Biden's administration argued that the challengers don't have a case...

