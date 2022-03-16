BCBS Stays In Gilead HIV Suit As More Than An Intermediary

By Bryan Koenig (March 16, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has sufficiently demonstrated it belongs for now among end-payors accusing Gilead Sciences Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals of driving up HIV drug prices by illegally staving off cheaper generic versions, according to a California federal judge. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen rejected drugmaker assertions that BCBSA is simply a middleman for a federal employee health benefits program, paying off drug costs for which it is guaranteed reimbursement and doesn't have standing to sue because it can't claim injury. The drugmakers had claimed that Blue Cross's local companies alone bear responsibility for paying for drugs, but Judge Chen said there remains enough...

