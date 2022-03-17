Travelers Says Other Insurer On The Hook For NBC Injury Suit

By Hope Patti (March 17, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit must defend and indemnify NBCUniversal Media and its contractor and property manager in an underlying suit over injuries a worker suffered during the renovation of NBC's Rockefeller Center office, a Travelers unit told a New York federal court, saying the companies are covered as additional insureds. Travelers Property Casualty Co. is seeking a declaration that coverage provided by Harleysville Worcester Insurance Co.'s policy is primary, and that its obligations to defend NBCUniversal, J.T. Magen & Co. and Tishman Speyer Properties in the underlying suit are excess to exhaustion of the Harleysville policy. "The tort defendants qualify as additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS