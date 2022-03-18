Bad Bargain? Old Opioid Deal Haunts Fla. AG As Trial Nears

By Jeff Overley (March 18, 2022, 11:55 PM EDT) -- The Florida attorney general's sweeping opioid crisis lawsuit seeking tens of billions of dollars from Walgreens is suddenly shrouded in uncertainty just weeks before trial, as the pharmacy giant insists it's off the hook because of a minuscule opioid settlement it reached 10 years ago. Ahead of a trial set to start April 4, Walgreens is spotlighting a deal it struck in 2012 with Sunshine State regulators over allegedly improper sales of narcotic painkillers. That deal — prompted by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration probe of Walgreens' opioid dispensing and distribution — "fully resolved the very allegations" that the state's attorney...

