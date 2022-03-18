House Votes to Ax Russia, Belarus As 'Most Favored Nations'

By Grace Dixon (March 18, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- In an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, the House has passed legislation dropping Russia and Belarus' "most favored nation status," the latest salvo amid a concerted effort to punish Russia and its ally for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The House voted 424-8 Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with both nations beginning Friday and extending until 2024, following through on President Joe Biden's commitment alongside other G7 leaders and the European Union to revoke the nations' favorable trading status. The bill would subject both nations to nonpreferential tariff rates and empowers Biden to yank tariffs even higher if needed. "We must do...

